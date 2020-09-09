Living / Life Hacks

Maskne: Acne For Responsible Adults Who Wear Masks (And Here’s How to Avoid It)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Nopphon Pattanasri / EyeEm (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that things in the U.S. (and the rest of the world) have been really different for the last six months. Even leaving your house has become a new experience that seems more like a science fiction movie than real life. In order to go to work, a store, or out for a stroll, we put on a mask and diligently stand at least six feet away from anyone we come in contact with. This is all well and good for those without bad skin. But, for others who still worry about acne well into adulthood, wearing a mask every day can be a difficult challenge.

Luckily, you don’t have to simply accept the fact that you’re going to have a massive, embarrassing breakout. There are simple steps you can take on a daily basis to avoid the dread scourge of mask-related acne or “maskne.” Check out our tips below.

