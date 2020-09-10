Seltzer Suicides: Bring Back Your Favorite Childhood Pastime by Mixing Every Hard Seltzer Flavor Together, There’s No Better Time

Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)

We aren’t sure if kids today still do this, but when we were young, there was no greater experiment than creating what was grimly referred to as a “Suicide Soda.” To create this flavor concoction, first, you needed to visit a restaurant with a soda fountain. You would order a soda and take your cup and, instead of filling it with just one carbonated beverage, you would move down the line adding a little bit of each flavor along the way.

This would mix together whatever soda flavors the restaurant had into some kind of unique, suicidal libation. Usually cola-based, your drink might have also contained orange soda, lemon lime, root beer, and any other strange local flavor. To this day, it’s hard to really pinpoint what exactly it tasted like. That’s probably because it tasted like everything and nothing all at once.

This trip down nostalgia boulevard has us wondering about the modern-day equivalent of this childhood beverage. Sure, you could just do the same thing as adults. But our mature palates might not enjoy the melding of all of these sugary, fizzy soft drinks. Plus, what would the point be if it didn’t have any alcohol in it, right?

While we’re still not sure we’d actually enjoy it, the obvious replacement for tooth-achingly sweet soda for an adult version of this experiment is hard seltzer. The new kid on the boozy block, between all the different brands, hard seltzer comes in flavors like lemon-lime, grapefruit, cranberry, prickly pear, and even pumpkin spice. So, there’s no limit to the strange, potentially vomit-inducing flavor combinations you could come up with.

So, if you’re a person looking to grab onto nostalgia at all costs and you have no respect for your miserable, adult taste buds, grab a mixed-flavor case of your favorite hard seltzer brand and get mixing. It can’t be worse than mixing Dr. Pepper and Mountain Dew, right?

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Celebrate National Dog Day the Only Way You Know How: With New Brew For Dogs

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.