10 Products We Can’t Live Without But Don’t Use Because of Who Makes Them

Have you ever fallen in love with a few products only to get your heart broken when you learn who owns them? Alas, in the modern world, nothing is just what it is. Canned food companies offer hot takes on global pandemics and God’s will. Chicken sandwich vendors are all up in our bedrooms while being real stingy with that sauce. Our phones spy on us while the people who make them endure horrific conditions. Ignorance is bliss, especially when it comes to the politics of pillows or pro wrestlers.

Conscious capitalism in 2020 is all about voting with our dollars. This means you really have to know who you’re telling to shut up and take your money. We’ve ruined some of our favorite products to find the ugly truth. They say it’s better to have loved and lost than never loved at all. However, they may have never tried a Chick-fil-A sandwich with waffle fries. This is a list of 10 products we loved but lost once we learned about who makes them.

Cover Photo: Twitter

1/10 Chick-fil-A Sandwiches Chick-fil-A sandwiches may be the hardest item on the list to go without, and honestly whatever Church's Chicken serves just doesn’t match up. The company's support of anti-LGBT+ causes can make you lose your appetite, which at least is probably good for your diet if not happiness.

2/10 MyPillow Premium Pillows Finding the right pillow for your sleep style and body are super easy with the MyPillow website, and these ergo cushion are also machine washable and dryable. Nobody likes a stinky pillow, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is a super ardent Trump guy and was even a speaker at the 2020 Republican Convention.



3/10 TikTok TikTok answers the question of what would you get if you turned America’s Funniest Home Videos into an app, and apparently the answer is a lot of young users. The popular app was banned by the U.S. military due to concerns over the owners' links to the Chinese military, which isn’t very funny.

4/10 WWE Content Vince McMahon is the face of the WWE, or should we say the heel? Turns out it’s not an act, with McMahon serving as one of Trump's earliest and loyalist allies, which makes it a lot harder for us to enjoy the wrestling and soap opera that is professional wrestling.



5/10 Tesla Vehicles Elon Musk has been raking in billions during the economic depression caused by the coronavirus even while forcing his workers to endure unsafe conditions and pay cuts. He’s fought with health officials, a rescue diver, and rapper Azealia Banks, which makes us sad we can't flash our cash to all our woke friends by rolling in a Tesla.

6/10 Marvel Movies This one really hurts because the roughly two dozen Marvel movies have helped get us through the lockdown doldrums of summer, especially you, Paul Rudd. Unfortunately, Marvel Entertainment Chair Issac Perlmutter donated almost half a million to Trump’s 2020 campaign, and $5 million more to a right-wing super PAC, making him more like a Hydra supervillain than a good guy.



7/10 Goya Canned Foods Goya CEO Robert Unanue opened up a can of headaches when he said the country was “blessed” to have Trump as president in July, prompting a boycott of the company’s many products, including it’s canned food. Since then, the company and president have doubled down on their bromance, which has us saying "Eww" as if we just smelled a canned-bean fart.

8/10 Apple iPhones Here we literally mean the makers of Apple products, many of whom are employees of a subcontractor Foxxconn. In 2010, so many workers in the dystopian factory-city run by the company committed suicide they put up nets to catch them.



9/10 UFC Fights UFC’s president loves Donald Trump more than he loves a good head butt. We love seeing two people physically assault each other with the thinnest veneer of rules, but the company’s Trump support led them to spread misinformation about COVID-19, so we’ll just have watch people fight in grocery stores instead.

10/10 HP LaserJet Printers HP’s LaserJet series of printers are faster, cheaper and more reliable than their ink-spewing rivals, which saves on printer induced heart attacks. Unfortunately, they also work heavily with Foxxconn and other subcontractors who think of their employees are as expendable as their cheap plastic products.

