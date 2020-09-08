Living / Food & Drink

Screw You, Pumpkin Spice: 12 Kick-Ass Fall Beers For Fall With Zero Hints of Pumpkin

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Pekic (Getty Images)

If you’re anything like us, even though fall hasn’t even started yet, you’re already tired of pumpkin spice-flavored products. This goes double for beer. While many people get amped for pumpkin beer season, we stay as far away as possible.

We prefer our fall beers to actually taste like beer as opposed to a fizzy pumpkin pie. In that vein, we decided to ask a handful of bartenders to tell us their picks for the best fall beers that have zero hints of the dreaded pumpkin spice. Check them all out below.

Pizza Panic: Pepperoni Shortage Might Soon Have You Ordering a Plain Cheese, Kevin McCallister Style

Nostalgia Alert! Dunkaroos Flavored Beer Tastes Like Childhood (But Don’t Give It to Kids)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.