RANKED! The Top 10 Canned Cocktails For Making Labor Day Weekend Perfectly Labor-Free

Photo: Kanawa_Studio (Getty Images)

For many of us, Labor Day just seems like the unofficial end of summer. But, the actual reason for the holiday is to celebrate the American labor movement and the tireless work of laborers that made (and make) American the land of opportunity that it is. Since our favorite way to honor all the hard work of our fellow Americans is to do as little as possible on this day, we don’t even want to shake up any cocktails. Luckily, we don’t have to.

In recent years, there’s been an influx of canned cocktails. Simply crack one open, pour it into a glass and you have the makings of a great Labor Day. Check out our 10 favorites below and grab a cocktail. You’ve earned it.

1/10 10. Ohza Classic Mimosa Brunch is the best meal. We look forward to it all week and it’s not just because of the Eggs Benedict, it’s the bottomless mimosas. You can have the same experience at home with a 5 percent ABV can of Ohza Classic Mimosa made with sparkling wine and real juice. Photo: Ohza

2/10 9. Novo Fogo Sparkling Caipirinha The Caipirinha is the national drink of Brazil and this 8.2 percent ABV canned cocktail gets it right. The combination of Novo Fogo Silver cachaça, lime, and sugar is perfect for an evening sipper. Photo: Novo Fogo



3/10 8. Cutwater Gin & Tonic Sure, the G&T seems like one of the easiest cocktails to make. But, we’re incredibly lazy. That’s why we love this canned combination of London dry gin and grapefruit and cucumber tonic. Photo: Cutwater

4/10 7. Cocktail Squad Whiskey Sour This 10 percent ABV canned cocktail is the closest example to a bartender-made whiskey sour we’ve ever tasted. Made with bourbon, gomme syrup, and fresh pressed lemon and orange juice, it’s a zesty, rich cocktail you’ll go back to again and again. Photo: Cocktail Squad



5/10 6. The Finnish Long Drink If you’ve never cracked open a can of this delicious canned cocktail, you’re really missing out. This 5.5 percent combination of gin, grapefruit, and juniper berry is a super refreshing take on the classic gin & tonic. Photo: The Finnish Long Drink

6/10 5. Southern Tier Bourbon Smash The classic bourbon smash is one of our favorite cocktails. But we’d never spend the time to make it at home. Luckily, Southern Tier made a 10 percent ABV version using straight bourbon, natural ginger, mint, and lemon. Photo: Southern Tier



7/10 4. Social Hour Whiskey Mule We all know the classic Moscow Mule with vodka, ginger beer, and lime. Well, this canned version is made with Ragtime Rye whiskey instead of the aforementioned vodka. The result is a spicier version of the well-known cocktail in canned form. Photo: Social Hour

8/10 3. Fling Margarita We all love a great margarita. But, since we don’t have the time to whip up a batch, we’ll gladly sip on a canned margarita. Fling’s version is made from Mean Mule American Agave Spirit (since it can’t be called tequila legally), lime, salt, and other natural flavors. Photo: Fling



9/10 2. Ranch Rider Ranch Water If you’ve ever had ranch water, you know this combination of sparkling water and tequila is pretty much the most refreshing beverage on a hot day. The folks at Ranch Rider made everything simple by putting reposado tequila, sparkling water, and lime juice together in an easy to drink can. Photo: Ranch Rider

10/10 1. Hochstadter's Slow & Low Rock and Rye While most canned cocktails are toned down, Hochstadter’s literally took a cocktail and put it into a can. This 42 percent ABV cocktail is made with rye whiskey, raw honey, oranges, rock candy, and bitters. Photo: Hochstadter’s

