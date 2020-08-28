The Mandatory Endless Summer Guide to Rosé and White Wines to Keep the Days Easy

Photo: Guido Mieth (Getty Images)

Summer 2020 is almost over. We know you probably spent most of it sipping on refreshing, summery beers and equally refreshing cocktails. Maybe you had a few glasses of wine. But, in honor of the impending end of the warm, sunny season, you should make more of an effort to drink some seasonal wine before it’s officially dark beer and whiskey season. And by seasonal we mean rosé and white wine.

And, since time is running out, we say your rally for the last gasp of summer should be rosé all day. And to help you out, we made a list of some of our favorite end of summer rosés and white wines. Check them all out below.

1/8 Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc This reasonably priced wine is subtly acidic with hints of peach, tropical fruits, and citrus. It’s a great wine for sipping on a back deck or patio while you enjoy the last sunny days of summer. Photo: Bonterra

2/8 Chateau Minuty Prestige Rosé A great wine for an end-of-the-summer barbecue. You’ll want to pair this delicate, crisp wine and its subtle citrus and tropical fruit flavors with a hearty, grilled meal. Photo: Chateau Minuty



3/8 Clambake Limited Edition Rosé This is not your average rosé. It’s a darker, bolder rosé that any man can muster the will to do some 5-ounce curls of. Or just sit in a comfortable chair and sip. Photo: Ripe Life

4/8 Hamel Family Estates Rosé This highly nuanced, fresh, crisp wine is full of tart, subtly acidic citrus flavors as well as fresh, seasonal summer fruits. A great wine to sip while you sit around a campfire. Photo: Hamel Family Wines



5/8 Justin Rosé Just like an end of the summer rosé should be, this wine is refreshing, subtly dry, light, and full of fresh fruit flavors perfectly suited for that last day spent lounging around the pool. Photo: Justin

6/8 Love You Bunches Sangiovese Serve this wine chilled and sit back and sip on flavors like sour cherry, berries, and subtle tart flavors. It’s bold enough for a chilly end-of-summer evening. Photo: Stolpman



7/8 Murphy Goode California Rosé Light acidity and fresh fruit flavors like strawberry, apricot, and grapefruit makes this fresh, refreshing wine perfect for end of summer day drinking. Photo: Murphy Goode

8/8 Truro Vineyards Rosé If you’ve never tried a canned wine, you’re definitely missing out on a portable, easy-to-drink wine experience. Cape Cod’s Truro Vineyard’s sells a dry, crisp rosé in a can that has just the right amount of fruit flavor and acidity for a day at the beach. Photo: Truro Vineyards

