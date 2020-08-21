For the Gin: Ryan Reynolds Just Sold His Gin Brand For More Than $600 Million, Finally Finances His Passion Project ‘Green Lantern 2’

Photo: Aviation Gin

Even though Aviation Gin has been around since 2006, it became a household name when Ryan Reynolds became a co-owner two years ago. In that time, he used his sarcastic, cheeky humor to prop up the Portland-based spirits brand by feuding with the Queen of England, mocking Peloton, and mixing up strange Aviation Gin-based cocktails with Jimmy Fallon. But all good things need to come to an end. And this end was fairly lucrative for the Deadpool star as global spirits brand Diageo (which also owns Johnnie Walker, Guinness, and other well-known brands) just purchased it and the rest of Davos Brands (which includes Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal, and others) for up to $610 million.

It should be noted that Reynolds doesn’t own Davos Brands, he’s a minority stake owner with his cash centered around the Aviation brand as its co-owner and brand ambassador.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit,” Reynolds said in the Diageo press release. “What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”

Part of the reason Diageo wanted Aviation is the fact that it’s the second-largest and also one of the fastest-growing gin brands in the U.S.

The best part? Even though Reynolds is selling his minority stake in Davos, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. The sale won’t be official until the end of 2020 so the Just Friends actor will still be sarcastically selling his gin for at least a few more months.

