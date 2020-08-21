Nostalgia Alert! Dunkaroos Flavored Beer Tastes Like Childhood (But Don’t Give It to Kids)

Photo: Martin House Brewing Company

If you grew up in the ’90s, you know all about the magical, dessert-adjacent snack known as Dunkaroos. This kangaroo-endorsed snack pack that was first introduced in 1992 consisted of cookies and frosting. You were supposed to dunk the cookies in the frosting and eat it. Definitely not nutritious, but highly delicious. As we grew up, we began to crave this delicacy again, only to realize that it was discontinued in the U.S. in 2012. It was still available in Canada and even gained notoriety because of people smuggling it back into the U.S. for sale. It returned to stores in the States back in February and, since then, we’ve eaten more of this sugary treat than any adult should. Now, thanks to a Fort Worth, Texas-based brewery we can now sip nostalgia in beer form.

Recently, Martin House Brewing, known for its crazy concoctions like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Warheads, Best Made Sour Pickle, and even Honey Butter-based brews, dropped a Dunkaroos-centric beer aptly called “DunkAbroos.” Made with lactose, cookies, vanilla cream, and sprinkles, this beer is where our childhood nostalgia meets our adult vices.

“We actually did it! This beer is nostalgia in a can. It wasn’t easy tracking down all these tasty treats for ‘research’ but we were able to find a few. The flavors have been replicated perfectly,” the brewery posted on Instagram.

The best part? While some breweries include strange ingredients (like hot dogs) and the beer still tastes like a basic beer, this brew literally tastes like cookies and frosting in beer form. No beer has better encapsulated our childhood since Homer Simpson made Skittle Brau.

The beer went on sale as a taproom only release. Four-packs went for $20 and, within minutes, the beer sold out. Luckily, due to the popularity of this brew, Martin House has already announced that they’re going to create another batch soon.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.