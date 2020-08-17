RANKED! The Mandatory Best Cheap Beers

Photo: katleho Seisa (Getty Images)

In the last decade, the craft brewing industry in America has exploded in a way that is hard to wrap your head around. In 2010 there were just over 1,700 breweries in America. Today (barring closures from COVID-19) there are over 8,000. That means there are limitless options for craft lagers, farmhouse ales, sour beers, and milkshake IPAs. Even if no new breweries open their doors, you could spend the rest of your life drinking a different craft beer every single day.

But, while we love all of the craft options, sometimes we just want to slum it with cheap, mass-produced, refreshing brews. That’s why we decided to rank our favorite cheap beers. Check them all out below.

1/8 8. Coors Banquet Beer Coors Banquet beer is a true American classic. Its name alone conjures up images of dusty dive bars where you feel like you know everyone by name. The beer itself is full of sweet corn flavor paired with rich, malted barley. Photo: Coors

2/8 7. Yuengling Lager Yuengling is the oldest brewery in America. The Pennsylvania-based brewery is still cranking out inexpensive, well-made brews like its flagship lager. It’s full of malt sweetness and subtle toasted caramel. Photo: Yuengling



3/8 6. Hamm's There are a variety of super cheap, regional brands and Hamm’s is one of the best. It’s crisp, light, and refreshing, the kind of beer you can find yourself drinking more than you anticipated. Photo: Hamm’s

4/8 5. Lone Star If this beer is good enough for Matthew McConaughey’s character in True Detective, it’s good enough for us. The “National Beer of Texas" is crisp and refreshing, with just the right amount of hop bitterness to round it out. Photo: Lone Star



5/8 4. Miller High Life It’s referred to as the “Champagne of Beers” for a reason. It’s subtly sweet and so crushable. Plus, it comes in the clear bottles that just make us feel cool when we drink them. Photo: Miller

6/8 3. Narragansett Lager Even though it’s become easier to get all over the U.S., this beer remains a bargain. It’s light, refreshing, and extremely thirst-quenching after an afternoon spent mowing the lawn or sitting on a patio. Photo: Narragansett



7/8 2. Shiner Bock Not only is Shiner Bock great, but it’s made by Spoetzl, Texas’ oldest operating independent brewery. This dark, malty brew has hints of toasted caramel and roasted malts and is highly drinkable any time of year. Photo: Spoetzl

8/8 1. Genesee Cream Ale Sure, your grandpa might have enjoyed this beer. But that doesn’t mean today it isn’t still as good as it was in the '60s. This cheap, award-winning ale is full of flavor and will make you wonder why you’d ever want to go back to your over-priced craft brews. Photo: Genesee

