CBD Summer: The Very Best CBD Products For Maxin’ the Relaxin’ (And Making It Through Anxiety-Ridden Pandemics)

If you’re stressed, having trouble sleeping, or crying for more than six hours at a time, maybe CBD can help you chill. First off, if you’re totally freaking out, know you’re not alone. The global pandemic is stressing out everyone. Honestly, if you’re not freaking out, you’re either Buddha-level chill or Trump-level oblivious. From hurricanes to economic hardship to an increasingly authoritarian government, things are craycray.

While you may feel scared or isolated, remember that help is never far away. Friends and family can be a great source of support. That is, if they aren’t what’s driving you nuts in the first place. Many therapists and hotlines offer friendly ears only a phone call away. Exercising, stretching, or even just breathing deeply can help too. If none of this does the trick, then there are a ton of amazing CBD products that have helped others find relief. This summer, let a friendly, non-psychoactive cannabinoid be your chill pill.

Cover Photo: Ivan Mura / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/10 Lowell Smokes CBD Hemp Prerolls There’s nothing quite as relaxing as sparking up a doobie and watching your worries whisk away with that cloud of smoke. Lowell Smokes CBD prerolls are sophisticated, smooth and non-psychoactive, making them perfect for calming yourself before bed, exercise or even work.

2/10 Select CBD Sports Cream (Level 3) Iron Man proved nanotechnology is both cool and totally OP, but Select CBD Sports Cream combines broad-spectrum nano CBD with menthol. Its Level 3 formulation is strong enough to help take on any threat, even Thanos or a bum knee.



3/10 Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBD Muscle Cream Whether your muscles are weary from surfing, lifting or bedroom aerobics, Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBD Muscle Cream will make you feel like Arnold Schwarzenegger high on steroids and cocaine in the 1980s. Well, not really, but the jojoba, beeswax, rosemary, lavender, arnica, menthol, and shea butter will provide relief and help speed recovery for your next workout.

4/10 Select CBD Mint Oil Drops Select CBD Mint Oil Drops deliver massive doses of uplifting plant healing without any weird kale bitterness. Not only is there CBD and peppermint, but also ashwagandha and rhodiola essential oils.



5/10 Feals CBD 1200mg Tincture Like a small but fierce boxer punching above his weight class, Feals tinctures pack a whole lot of CBD punch in a small pastel package. Their risk-free return policy shows their confidence in their product to help with sleep, pain relief and corona-stress.

6/10 Sagely CBD Lotion Sagely’s CBD lotions are like moisturizer turned to 11. The proprietary blend of plant-based ingredients mixes the soothing power of full-spectrum CBD with the effervescence of menthol, peppermint and other botanical magic.



7/10 Hemp-Infused Honey from Luce Farm Wellness Nestled in the green hills of Vermont, Luce Farms is filled with smiling animals and happy plants. Their hemp-infused honey is the perfect way to sweeten your tea or coffee, which will leave you grinning like a happy cow yourself.

8/10 Social CBD Pens CBD vape pens are a great way to manage stress and pain without the psychoactive effects of its rowdier cannabinoid cousin THC. Social’s products are practical and come in different mixes for calming, focusing or reviving your inner chill.



9/10 Subtle Tea Subtle Tea’s CBD teas combine great flavors with powerful CBD healing to give you the perfect cup every time. Elevate your tea game to that next level by trying any of their incredible blends designed to help you sleep, energize or relax.

10/10 Sensi Chew Insomnia Plus CBD + Melatonin Doomscrolling through pandemic porn or Trump’s insane tweets is enough to make anyone lose sleep. If you need help catching up on your “Zzzs,” then Sensi Chew Insomnia Plus chocolate treats packed with 10 grams of CBD and 4 milligrams of melatonin may be right for you.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.