Living / Food & Drink

The Most Underrated IPAs For National IPA Day (August 6)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: DusanBartolovic (Getty Images)

While the lager is the most imbibed beer in the world, the India Pale Ale is arguably the most popular craft beer style in America. As popular as it is, it’s also complicated. The beer’s genesis can be traced to the 1800s when English beer makers added extra hops to their pale ales so they would stay fresh during the month’s long voyage to India.

If you think there’s only one kind of IPA, you’re greatly mistaken. While the list is ever growing as new variations are originated, IPAs come in English-style, West Coast, East Coast, New England, Imperial, Session, Belgian, and even Milkshake (with the addition of lactose and oats).

And, since there are over 7,000 breweries in the United States alone, you can be sure there are a lot of different IPAs on the market. Some, like Russian River Pliny the Younger, Alchemist Focal Banger, or Stone IPA get a lot of hype but today we’re not concerned with those. Today we’re all about the underdogs, underrated, and under-hyped IPAs. Check out our favorites below.

Baseball Is Back: The Best Ballpark Beers to Toast the Slow Return of America’s Beloved Sport

Social Media Gone Bad: Firefighters Forced To Save TikTok Teen Stuck In A Baby Swing

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.