Science Says That All You Need to Do to Stay COVID-Free is to Pack Your Bowels With Fermented Foods

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: bhofack2 (Getty Images)

Ever since the COVID pandemic changed our lives so drastically back in March, people have been searching for a cure or a way to prevent being infected. Scientists are tirelessly working on a vaccine with hopes that it will be available in early 2021. But, while we wait, many of us have decided to try different forms of treatment. Some have tried hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine (a well-known malaria medication) with not such great results. Other brainiacs have even attempted to drink diluted bleach in an effort to disinfect their insides (or remove themselves from the gene pool). So far, the best preventative measure people can take is to simply wear a mask. That is, until we learned about a new way to stay COVID-free: packing your bowels with fermented foods.

This is according to a new study that compared death rates in various countries based on the foods they eat. What it found was that countries where people eat more fermented foods (such as kimchi or sauerkraut) have lower rates of death from the virus.

While this might not mean anything, it actually might be the key to fending off the virus. We’ve been told that it’s important to keep our immune system healthy, but maybe healthy bowels are more important. That’s because fermented vegetables (such as cabbage) are very high in antioxidants that can stop coronaviruses from entering your body.

Regardless of whether or not it’s guaranteed to work, we’d much rather chow down on bratwurst covered in sauerkraut and spicy mustard than drink bleach.

