Mandatory Good News: Country Time Wants to Give Your Kids a Stimulus Check For Their Lemonade Stand

Photo: Mike Kemp (Getty Images)

Over the last few months, the U.S. government has offered bailouts to help struggling businesses. This includes big names like Fannie Mae, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and AIG. Strangely absent from the list are many small businesses. And by small, we not only mean the business itself but the stature of the owners. That’s because nobody thought to bail out children’s lemonade stands. That is, until now.

The American institution known as the lemonade stand was one of the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic. Honestly, while we’re okay with grabbing dinner or drinks curbside, who is going to stop by a lemonade stand and buy a 50-cent beverage? Not us, that’s for sure. Social distancing pretty much makes it impossible. While we’ve seen states’ new regulations for COVID-19, we’ve seen no such list for lemonade stands.

Since nobody is regulating the lemonade stands, nobody has been patronizing them. Luckily, even though the government has forgotten these hard-working tykes, well-known lemonade brand Country Time hasn’t.

This week, Country Time launched what they’re calling the “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund.” This means that lemon-based entrepreneurs who’ve been affected by the pandemic pause can get a $100 stimulus check from the company.

If you have a child under the age of 14 who deserves a bailout, you can visit www.countrytimebailout.com and apply through Aug. 12. If we don’t help out the lemonade vendors who will?

