You Can Buy a Kit That Turns Heinz Ketchup into Ice Cream, Probably Not Magically Delicious Though

In the movie Tommy Boy, David Spade’s character attempts to explain how good Chris Farley’s dad was at selling auto parts by saying that he could “sell a ketchup popsicle to a woman in white gloves.” If you were anything like us, you’ve spent the past decades wondering what exactly a ketchup popsicle would taste like. What would the frozen aspect of a popsicle do to the sweet flavor of ketchup? Would it be any good? It all seemed like a dream that would never be a reality. That is until Heinz released a kit to make condiment-based ice cream at home.

They’re called “Creamz Kits” and they come in more flavors than just the sugary, sweet, tomato-based condiment. They also come in highly debatable flavors like Mayo, Salad Cream, BBQ, and MayoChup (a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup). Each kit comes with one bottle of the particular condiment that probably should never be made into ice cream, a recipe card to make your likely awful frozen treat, a golden ice cream scoop (to scoop your abomination), and a reusable storage container adorned with the Heinz logo.

We know what you’re thinking: let’s grab every flavor before they sell out. Well, sadly, the £15 kits have already sold out online and they’re only available in the United Kingdom. If there’s a bright side to this seemingly miserable end, the popularity will surely make the brand release more with some hopefully allotted to the U.S. market. Until then, we’ll just pour ketchup into popsicle molds, throw on a pair of white gloves, and finally enjoy a ketchup popsicle.

Photo: Heinz

MORE NEWS:

1/4 Mandatory Good News: Opera House Reopens Doors to a Full House of…House Plants For more good news, click here. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

2/4 Black Influencers You Should Be Following on Instagram For more good news, click here. Photo: Bravo/Contributor (Getty Images)



3/4 Usher Drops Powerful Op-Ed to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday, Says He Wants It ‘My Way’ For more good news, click here. Cover: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 (Getty)

4/4 Photo of French Bulldog Doing the Splits Will Make 2020 All Better For more good news, click here. Photo: @brandonboyd (Instagram)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.