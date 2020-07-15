Good News: Booze Is Back On Planes Just In Time For More Cases of COVID Than Ever

Sure, many of us have been forced to make sacrifices in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. We’ve worn masks, socially distanced from friends and co-workers, and washed our hands way more than ever before. We understood the importance of all of these changes. But, back in mid-June, the sacrifices went too far. That’s because airlines announced they would be putting a pause on serving alcohol (it’s kind of hard to wear a mask while you’re chugging Heineken at 30,000 feet). Even though we had no plans to fly any time soon, we still wondered if this was the beginning of the end of enjoying an in-flight movie with a slight whiskey buzz. Luckily, it didn’t last long.

That’s because Delta and United have decided to bring back alcohol and snacks. So, if you’re planning to book a flight (for whatever reason) you can get a tiny bottle of wine and an even smaller package of pretzels (or a stroopwafel).

There are stipulations though. If you want to booze on Delta, you’re going to have to fork over a few extra Franklins because they’re only offering it on flights greater than 500 miles and only for first-class passengers. Also, alcohol is limited to wine and beer. United isn’t limiting its booze to first class, but it’s also only offering beer and wine.

Sadly, you won’t be able to enjoy a glass of whiskey on the rocks while you peruse the in-flight entertainment for at least a few more months.

Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: 1/4 Mandatory Good News: Opera House Reopens Doors to a Full House of…House Plants For more good news, click here. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

2/4 Black Influencers You Should Be Following on Instagram For more good news, click here. Photo: Bravo/Contributor (Getty Images)



3/4 Usher Drops Powerful Op-Ed to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday, Says He Wants It ‘My Way’ For more good news, click here. Cover: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 (Getty)

4/4 Photo of French Bulldog Doing the Splits Will Make 2020 All Better For more good news, click here. Photo: @brandonboyd (Instagram)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.