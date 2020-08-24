Deep Dive: Which Drugs Make Sex Better?

They say sex is like pizza; even when it’s bad, it’s good. But if you long for a sexual experience that goes beyond “not bad,” you might want to consider adding drugs to your repertoire. A little chemical enhancement can completely alter the sensations and emotions that accompany bumpin’ uglies. In today’s deep dive, we’re looking at which drugs make gettin’ it on better, from uppers to downers and everything in between. Take these recommendations with a grain of salt (and a side of medical consultation; we’re not doctors) as every drug reacts uniquely with each individual’s body chemistry. The same drug that makes your friend feel like a sex god might just make you feel disoriented and loopy. With that caveat in place, here’s to combining your two favorite things: substances and sex!

Cover Photo: DragonImages (Getty Images)

1/8 Alcohol It’s estimated that over half of all sexual interactions between young people in the U.S. involve some kind of alcohol. While we’re all familiar with the “whiskey dick” phenomenon, anecdotally, many drinkers say a little liquid courage decreases their inhibitions, increases their arousal, and improves their ability to orgasm. When combining adult beverages with sex, however, remember that less is more.

2/8 Cocaine Cocaine is rumored to have aphrodisiac qualities, turning your run-of-the-mill roll in the hay into a primal fuck fest. Users report feeling omnipotent while high on cocaine and that sex feels raw or surreal (in a good way). The effects are short-lived, however; that deliciously invincible feeling will fade after about an hour. Also problematic? The addictive nature of cocaine, which, long-term, will kill your sex life, if not you.



3/8 Hallucinogens Acronyms like DMT, LSD, and PCP fall into this category, as do psilocybin (‘shrooms) and ketamine. Experiences on these substances vary widely; some report a sense of ecstasy and a feeling of unity while high, while others end up on such a far-out trip that sex is the last thing on their minds. Some science suggests that because these drugs involve ego loss, they might make you feel more empathetic toward your partner, which could be a boon if you’ve been boning the same person for a while and resentments are piling up. But because these drugs can be so unpredictable – and even fatal – you’d be wise to take them sparingly or only in a supervised situation, like on a psychedelic retreat staffed by medical professionals.

4/8 MDMA “Molly” is similar to meth in that it imbues the user with longevity, but users state their sex on this drug feels less aggressive and more tender, like the difference between fucking and making love. Under its influence, you may feel euphoric, extremely sensual, and/or deeply intimate with your partner (even if you don’t know them at all). Those are all nice feelings to have, but be careful not to mistake manufactured closeness for the real thing. Once the high fades, so will all those warm fuzzies.



5/8 Meth Dreaming of a sex marathon? Then meth should be your drug of choice. Users claim the drug turns them into sex machines, though while they can bone all night (and/or all day), sometimes they can’t come. The impulsiveness that tends to accompany meth use might also mean you make bad decisions regarding who you’re having all that sex with, or that you might forego protection or actually hurt yourself with all that excessive sex. Finally, meth is a super dangerous drug to get hooked on; and when you’re toothless, frantic, and committing crimes to get your next fix, you won’t be attractive to any potential sexual partners.

6/8 Nitrites Commonly known as “poppers,” this drug makes your desire skyrocket, helps you relax, and gives you a temporary rush. It also has the unusual effect of loosening your sphincter, making it the ideal precursor to anal. A word of caution, however: do not combine nitrites with erectile dysfunction drugs like Viagra unless you want to end up in the ER.



7/8 Opiates These are perhaps the least helpful drugs as far as sexual enhancement goes, but some people still use them for sexy time. Opiates are sedatives, so they’re more likely to make you feel sleepy rather than sensual, but those who swear by them like their time-altering effects for a seemingly longer sexual experience. They can also help those with premature ejaculation issues.

8/8 Weed Cannabis enthusiasts often swear that weed helps them relax – a necessary component of a satisfying sexual experience for sure. Increased arousal, attentiveness, responsiveness, and sensitivity are just a few more of the reported perks of getting high before humping. With little risk of addiction and few side effects, pot is a near-perfect enhancement to your pounding.

