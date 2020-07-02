Living / Food & Drink

Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Premium Vodkas

by Christopher Osburn

If you’re not a fan of vodka, your eyes likely don’t venture past the lowest level of swill at your local liquor store. If you’re only mixing it with orange juice, or into some neon-hued Kool-Aid-based punch, you probably don’t need to spend more $15 for a plastic handle. But, if you actually enjoy vodka with all of its nuanced flavors (yes, good vodka doesn’t just taste like vodka), you’re going to want to spend a little more.

That’s why we decided to make a list of 10 of our favorite premium vodkas. Proving that vodka is truly a global spirit, these bottles are from all corners of the globe, from France and the U.S. to Sweden and even England. Check them all out below.

Photo: Artyom Geodakyan (Getty Images)

Ranked: The Mandatory 10 Best Rums to Buy

Mandatory Summer Cocktail Guide: 10 Trending Drinks Based on the Weirdest Year

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.