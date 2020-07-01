Living / Life Hacks
Fourth of July

The Mandatory Guide to Celebrating a Fourth of July Without Fireworks

by Mandatory Editors

Coronavirus has killed a lot of things: our social lives, our sex lives, eating out, music festivals, and more. But we won’t let it ruin our favorite summer holiday: the Fourth of July. Especially this year, when Independence Day falls on a Saturday, which means we deserve a full weekend of debauchery, beer drinking, and outdoorsy fun. Since attending a fireworks show probably isn’t on your itinerary this year because of potential COVID-19 exposure, we had to brainstorm on how to make our nation’s birthday great while staying safe. Check out this Mandatory guide to celebrating a Fourth of July fireworks and plan accordingly.

Cover Photo: M_a_y_a (Getty Images)

Coronavirus club: 15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.