Living / Food & Drink
gins

Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Premium Gins

by Christopher Osburn

Gin is one of the most adaptable spirits ever created. Even though the main ingredient is always juniper berries (that give gin its “gin-like” flavor), the spirit can also include any number of herbs and botanicals. One example is well-known brand Hendrick’s, which uses rose and cucumber to give it a unique flavor. It’s the base for some of the most well-known cocktails ever conceived, including the gin and tonic, negroni, gin rickey, gin gimlet, and others.

If you’re just an occasional gin drinker, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Gordon’s, Broker’s, or Beefeater. If you’re stepping up your gin game, there’s a whole tier above those brands just waiting to be discovered. Check out some of our favorite premium gins below.

Photo: George Rose (Getty Images) 

Ranked: The Best New Summer Beers to Get This Season Cranked Into Overdrive

Ranked: The Mandatory 10 Best Tequilas

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.