Domino’s Reveals Semi-Clever Hack to Avoid Pizza Going Bad, Forgetting That It’s Domino’s (And Bad Pizza Is Their Entire Business Model)

We love pizza. We could literally eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day without getting tired of it. It’s gooey, cheesy, crusty, and hopefully covered in crispy pepperoni. It’s one of life’s great joys when it’s hot and fresh. But, the next day it’s pretty much eaten cold or not at all. That’s because not only do we love cold pizza, but we’d never attempt to regain the magic of the initial cooking process. That’s because we don’t have the patience to throw a few leftover slices of ‘za into the oven or toaster oven. And we wouldn’t want to reheat it in a microwave for fear of creating a rubbery, mushy mess, right? Well, according to Domino’s, we don’t have to give up on using the microwave after all.

A few weeks ago, Domino’s Australia came out with a helpful hack to reheat your beloved slices in a microwave. All you need is your cold, leftover pizza, some water, and a microwave. Yes, the same technique you use to clean a dirty microwave is Domino’s go-to way to reheat pizza.

The key is to put your pizza on a plate. Beside it, add a half-full cup of water and microwave for 30 seconds. Yes, only 30 seconds. Apparently, even though it seems like an April Fools’ prank, there’s actually science behind this technique. The water redistributes the microwaves and helps heat everything at the same time. Therefore, your crust isn’t tough, rubbery, or soggy and everything else is thoroughly cooked.

In all honesty, we haven’t had a chance to actually see if it works. Every time we open up a leftover pizza box, we end up eating all the cold slices before we even get around to finding a plate, let alone a cup of water.

Photo: Hamza Jawaid (Getty Images)

