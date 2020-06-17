Perfect Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21, which means time is running out to buy that perfect gift for your pops. If you’re one of the many procrastinators out there who suddenly realized you’re racing against the clock, fret not. We’ve sorted through the slew of Father’s Day gift options on Amazon and hand-selected the most unique, well-crafted, and sure-to-be-appreciated gifts on the site. Snatch up these gifts now and make sure to choose the fastest shipping option possible so your siblings don’t spoil dad before you do!

1/10 Echo Show -- Premium 10.1” HD Smart Display With Alexa Keeping in touch with dad is more important than ever with the coronavirus pandemic going on. Since in-person visits aren't recommended, most of us are doing that through video calls. This Echo Show will let dad see and hear you more clearly so you can stay connected.

2/10 LED Flashlight Gloves We don't know what genius came up with flashlight gloves, but we owe them a thank you. Made of breathable, stretchy cotton with a convenient on/off switch, they provide hands-free illumination for everything from car repair to fishing to hiking.



3/10 BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories For the handyman dad, there's nothing better than a cordless drill. With this durable, lightweight, ergonomic design, he'll be happily playing Mr. Fix-It for years to come.

4/10 TAC-FORCE TF606WS Engraved Tactical Assisted Opening Pocket Knife Your dad likely gave you your first pocket knife; now return the favor with this engraved tactical opening pocket knife. You can personalize up to two lines of text on this knife, which features a stainless steel blade plus a rope cutter, can opener, and glass breaker.



5/10 CHEMEX Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker Buying coffee shop java every day gets expensive, especially for dads who need to save their dough for retirement. With this coffeemaker setup, dad can make his own pour-over at home for a fraction of the price.

6/10 Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Whisky Glasses Set Parenthood is rough. We guarantee your dad needs a drink. Help him get his booze buzz on with this whiskey decanter and glasses set. The classic diamond cut decanter features a beveled fluted stopper and comes with six glasses so you and your siblings can join in raising a toast for your father.



7/10 Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat Raising kids can be a pain in the neck. That's why dad needs a massager to ease the achy muscles and give him a few moments of relaxation. This one features 3D rotation kneading massage rollers, three strength/speed levels, and a heating function for maximum comfort.

8/10 Old Spice Beard Kit for Men These two things we know are true: dads love their beards and Old Spice. This beard kit takes care of both by providing dad with beard wash, conditioner, oil, and balm. Thanks to you, he'll have the best-kept facial hair of all the fathers in the world.



9/10 Father's Day Engraved Wood Handle Steel Hammer Show your gratitude for your father's guidance and give him a useful tool with this engraved hammer that bears the inscription: "Thank you for helping me build my life."

10/10 Hand Selected Barbecue Subscription Box For the grill master dad, set him up with a barbecue subscription box that will help him keep his grill habits fresh all year long. This monthly subscription includes items like sauces, marinades, rubs, spices, snacks, wood chips, and recipes.

