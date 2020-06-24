Deep Dive: Do You Have Hobophobia, Fear of Homeless People? Because You Shouldn’t

Your fear of the homeless is more about you than it is about them.

Sometimes, the thing that we fear is what we actually fear becoming. It doesn’t take much to imagine how you, too, could end up homeless. What if you lost your job? What if you had no family to fall back on? What if your friends refused to let you crash at your place? What if you had a medical emergency that bankrupted you? People don’t want to think too hard about how homeless people became homeless because it’s terrifying to realize how easily it could happen to you. Even if we aren’t consciously aware of this fear, it can cause us to want to avoid homeless people as if their condition were contagious.