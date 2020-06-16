New York Brewery Cooks Up ‘People Power’ Beer to Benefit ACLU
New York’s Threes Brewing has a long history of brewing charity beers to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). So, it comes as no surprise that the well-known brand is brewing up a new beer collaboration called “Power People” with a portion of the proceeds once again going to the ACLU, an organization designed to fight for civil liberties. Organizations like the ACLU are more important than ever, so what Threes is doing is going to help a lot of people.
Similar to the recent “Black is Beautiful” beer from Weathered Souls, “All Together” from Other Half, and “Resilience” from Sierra Nevada, “People Power” will be brewed by as many other breweries who want to take part. The main difference between this beer and the others is that this one isn’t based on a specific recipe that will be recreated by the participating breweries. The brewers have the ability to create any style or flavor they wish to show off their creativity and to highlight the differences in us all.
Photo: MixMedia (Getty Images)
The idea behind People Power Beer is to turn our passion and emotion- whether empathy, disappointment, or rage- into collective action. Across the country, breweries play meaningful roles in helping bind communities. It's our hope that the beer community is in solidarity to stand up for what's right. No one should suffer oppression because of the color of their skin, sexual orientation, class, political views, or for any other reason. . . Returning 7.4.2020. Brewery signup now open. Share and tag who you’d like to be involved and follow @peoplepowerbeer for updates. . . Developed in support for @aclu_nationwide. #peoplepowerbeer #peoplepowerbeer2020 #takethepledge
To participate, the beer should be available between July 4, 2020, and November 3, 2020 (Election Day). Also, to be a part of this, breweries must donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the ACLU.
This isn’t even the first time Threes Brewing has brewed a collaborative beer called “People Power,” but even though 85 breweries participated back in 2018, it’s even more important to get as many as possible this time.
