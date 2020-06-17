Living / Food & Drink
mezcal

Alcohol Education: 10 Mandatory Facts to Know About Mezcal

by Christopher Osburn

Sure, you’ve had your experiences with tequila over the years. Some of them have been good and some have been bad. You’ve probably taken your fair share of harsh late-night shots and sipped on potent, yet well-balanced margaritas. But, in all of your tequila enjoyment did you ever push it aside in favor of mezcal? Probably not.

It’s no secret that when it comes to Mexican spirits, tequila is king. But, you’d be remiss if you didn’t try the country’s second most well-known spirit. You might be saying that you haven’t grabbed a bottle of mezcal because you don’t know much about it. Well, after today you will. That’s because we’ve decided to list all of the most important mezcal facts you need to know. Check them all out below.

Photo: Guillermo Vásquez (Getty Images)

Alcohol Education: 10 Mandatory Facts to Know About Rums

Ranked: The Mandatory 10 Best Whiskeys

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.