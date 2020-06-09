Living / Life Hacks
black lives

The Mandatory Guide to Speaking Like a Woke White Person in Support of Black Lives (So You Don’t Put Your Foot in It)

by Mandatory Editors

We are in the midst of a historic, global conversation about race. While in the past, white people have often sat quietly in the bleachers and watched others fight for equality, this time around, that’s not an option. As Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” White silence is just another form of violence towards people of color. Now that you know you need to speak up in support of black lives, how do you do so without making a fool of yourself? We’ll help you wade gracefully into this uncharted territory with our Mandatory guide to speaking like a woke white person.

