The Mandatory Father’s Day Gift Guide For the Socially-Distant Son This Year

Father’s Day is almost here and you can’t show up empty-handed, even if your celebration this year is taking place on Zoom. Your old man gave you half your DNA and presumably played a role in your upbringing, so make sure your gift reflects the gratitude you feel towards him for all he’s done for you. Because there are so many dad-geared gifts on the market, you might feel overwhelmed by the options. We’ve done the initial window shopping for you and narrowed down the list to these 12 gifts, which will impress your dad without breaking the bank. Get shopping – and make sure you choose overnight shipping, because time is running out!

1/12 Wireless Charging Station with UV Sanitizer Thanks to coronavirus, we all have cleanliness on our brains 24/7, and no device is dirtier than our phones. Dads aren't known for their hygiene, so help yours out by buying him this wireless charging station with UV sanitizer. In just 20 minutes, it kills 99.9% of bacteria.

2/12 Hurom Celery & Greens Horizontal Slow Juicer For the health-conscious dad, give the gift of homemade smoothies with this juicer. It produces pulp-free juice made from fruit, vegetables, greens, and nuts. It can mince garlic and herbs, too, if your dad is into savory sips.



3/12 Craft Beer Club Subscription Dads love getting their drink on. Keep him buzzed all year long with a craft beer club subscription. He'll get 12 craft beers in four different styles every month along with a micro brew newsletter that'll keep him up to date on all the beer trends.

4/12 Beeropoly For the beer enthusiast and board game-loving dad, there's Beerolopy, a drinking game that makes players conquer brew-related challenges. May the best man win (and get blasted).



5/12 Justin Signature Wine For the fancy dad, invest in a good bottle of wine. This award-winning California brand is known for its Bordeaux-style blends. Treat dad to a bottle this Father's Day; hopefully, he'll share a glass with you.

6/12 Japanese A5 Wagyu Steak If you were lucky, you had a dad who grilled on the regular while you were growing up. Pay your favorite grill master back this Father's Day with a big hunk of beef from Holy Grail Steak Company.



7/12 Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow Your dad likely lost a lot of sleep while raising you. The least you can do is pay him back with the No. 1 rated pillow online. The supportive foam fill will provide the perfect night's rest for your pops.

8/12 Nest Bedding Tencil Lyocell Sheet Set Dads don't tend to splurge on home goods for themselves, which is why you should do it for him this Father's Day. These sheets are made from TENCEL™ fiber, which is extracted from wood and pulp. That means it's a more effective moisture wicker than cotton but is just as smooth. They have a small, eco-friendly footprint, too, so you're doing the Earth a favor while spoiling your dad with a great night's sleep.



9/12 Ettitude Bamboo Waffle Bathrobe For the sustainably-minded dad, opt for this silky soft CleanBamboo™ robe. It's hypoallergenic, spa quality, and comes in two shades: grey or ecru.

10/12 Roland Sands' Icon Signature Series Watch Watches may be less common these days, but they haven't gone out of style. For the dad that likes to keep time on his wrist, opt for this eye-grabbing watch. It features a stainless steel case, fixed bezel with IP gun gray plating, flat hardened mineral crystal, Japan quartz three-hand day/day movement, blue dial with Roland Sands logo, and a Horween tan leather strap.



11/12 Fulton & Roark Blue Ridge Bundle Dads aren't always known for smelling great. If yours could use some help in the scent department (enough with the Old Spice, dad), send him this Blue Ridge bundle that combines sandalwood, sage, and amber for an earthy, masculine aroma.

12/12 Ultralight Bocce Father's Day is all fun and games with this ultralight bocce set. It'll keep your playful dad active and busy outdoors during the long summer days. Just make sure you let him win once in a while.

