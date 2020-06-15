Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Cheap Tequilas

Tequila is one of the most versatile spirits in the world. This blue agave-based, Mexican-born spirit is the base for iconic drinks like the Paloma, margarita, and The Rolling Stone’s favorite drink, the Tequila Sunrise. There’s pretty much no wrong time of year to enjoy this vegetal, sweet spirit. During the summer months, you can sip or mix with blanco or reposado tequila. As the weather turns towards autumn and eventually into winter, you can progress to anejo and extra anejo. The best part? Since there are well over 100 distilleries cranking out high-quality tequilas in Mexico, there are bargains to be had. You don’t have to spend a month’s rent to get your hands on a great bottle of tequila.

Since we’re all about bargains, we decided to find 10 of the best cheap tequilas. Even though they’re not pricey, these are definitely not bottom-shelf, harsh tequilas. These are 10 great, cheap tequilas to enjoy all year long. Check them all out below.

1/10 Cazadores Blanco After just one sip, you won’t believe how reasonably priced Cazadores Blanco is. It’s not your average light, slightly harsh cheap tequila. It’s full of subtle heat as well as honey and orange flavors. Price: $19 Photo: Cazadores

2/10 El Destilador Blanco After one sip, this 100 percent blue Weber agave-based tequila should immediately be your seasonal go-to. It’s full of fresh agave sweetness and citrus. It’s OK as a sipper, but really shines in cocktails. Price: $20 Photo: El Destilador



3/10 El Jimador Silver A jimador is the person responsible for harvesting the agave used to make tequila. It’s no surprise that a brand named for these tireless hard workers is reasonably priced, specifically its silver tequila. This agave-forward tequila is full of vegetal sweetness and hints of citrus fruits. Price: $18 Photo: El Jimador

4/10 Espolòn Blanco There’s a reason Blanco is Espolòn’s flagship brand. Made from 100 percent blue Weber agave, it’s full of subtle floral flavors and hints of citrus and tropical fruits. It’s perfect for Palomas and your favorite tequila drinks. Price: $20 Photo: Espolon



5/10 Gran Centenario Plata When you see this bottle, you’ll assume it’s much more expensive than it is. When you taste the juice inside you’ll be sure it should be more expensive. But, it’s a bargain spirit that’s aged in French Limousin oak for a month. The result is a tequila with hints of vanilla on top of the vegetal sweetness. Price: $20 Photo: Gran Centenario

6/10 Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver There’s a reason you know the name Jose Cuervo. It’s the best -selling tequila in the world for a reason. If you’re trying it for the first time (or trying to save money), grab a bottle of Tradicional Silver and enjoy the subtle vegetal flavors mixed with hints of citrus zest and subtle spice. Price: $18 Photo: Jose Cuervo



7/10 Lunazul Blanco If you’re mixing tequila cocktails, there are few better choices than Lunazul Blanco. While we don’t prefer to drink this tequila neat, it pairs well in mixed drinks because of its herbaceous qualities and subtle peppery spice. Price: $16 Photo: Lunazul

8/10 Milagro Silver There’s a reason Milagro has gained a ton of fans in the past decade. Specifically, the brand’s silver tequila. It’s crisp, smooth and incredibly mixable. Use it in your next margarita. You won’t be sorry you did. Price: $18 Photo: Milagro



9/10 Olmeca Altos Plata Oftentimes, a cheaper bottle of tequila is purchased more for mixing than drinking. This is not the case with Olmeca Altos Plata. It’s well balanced and full of herbal and vegetal qualities that make it the perfect sipper over an ice cube. Price: $20 Photo: Olmeca Altos

10/10 Sauza Blue Silver This lowland tequila is one of the best bottles to buy if you’re trying to get acquainted with tequila for the first time. This entry-level bottle is full of agave and citrus with a subtle hint of heat at the end. Price: $15 Photo: Sauza

