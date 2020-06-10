The Rusty American Guide For Being an A-hole at a Restaurant

Insist on changing tables after you’ve been seated.

You know the advice, "Never accept the first offer"? Well, we think you should never accept the first table offered. Restaurants are going to seat you where it's convenient for them, but if after settling in you realize you got a lame placement, make sure to call the host over and insist on getting that super private booth in the back typically reserved for celebrities. You don't care if there's no server working that section; it's only another minute or two for someone to walk over there and serve you.