Living / Sex and Relationships
study couples gross disgusting

Love Is Gross: Study Reveals the 20 Most Disgusting Things Couples Do in Front of One Another

by Mandatory Editors

We’ve always known love is a little bit gross, but becoming truly intimate with someone takes that notion to a whole other level. Your partner sees the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of you — and we aren’t just talking about your personality. While there are plenty of upsides to getting close to a partner, sometimes couples get a little too close for comfort.

A new study by QS supplies explored the bathroom boundaries (or lack thereof) of over 1,000 Americans and Europeans. The results are downright gag-inducing. If you thought peeing in front of your partner was as gross as it could get, this survey will shock you. These are the 20 most disgusting things couples do in front of each other, ranked from the rarest (and most disgusting) to everyday icky.

Cover Photo: NBC

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Pay for Sex?

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.