The Mandatory Matching Guide to Choosing the Right Foster Dog During Quarantine

If you’re stuck at home and feeling lonely during coronavirus quarantine, it’s very enticing to adopt a pet. And no, we’re not talking about a goldfish, some exotic parrot, a ferret, or even a cat. We’re talking about bringing a slobbering, furry, four-legged friend of the canine variety home. Yes, as the weeks drag on, adding a puppy (or full-grown dog) to your family is beginning to seem like more and more of a great idea.

But, before you do, you should probably foster a dog. It’s the best way to know that in the long run, you’ll actually want to take care of that adorable pooch. If the reason you’re going to bring a dog into your home is because you’re all out of puzzles and you’re bored with video games, it might not be the right choice. If you’ve always wanted a dog, but never had the time, go for it. You’re probably going to have extra free time for the foreseeable future.

If you’ve made the decision to add a furry companion to your life, you better pick the right one. Luckily, we’re here to help. We’ve come up with a handy dandy guide to choose the perfect pooch for you.

Photo: Sally Anscombe (Getty Images)

1/8 Border Collie If you’re an athletic person who also happens to prefer a smarter breed of dog, a border collie should be your pick. The fluffy herders have unbridled energy, focus, and are easily trained. Just beware that it might try to herd your cats and small children as if they were goats or sheep.

2/8 Dachschund If you're the type of person who'd enjoy a short walk with a sausage-shaped pup, a dachshund is for you. Also, there’s definitely no better dog to dress up as a hot dog on Halloween.

3/8 Poodle Fans of frequent hair style changes and new, random hair colors should opt for a poodle. Sure, it doesn’t seem like the most manly dog breed, but poodles are extremely intelligent, alert, and trainable. Plus, if you live in an apartment, you can get a toy poodle so it doesn’t take up a lot of room.

4/8 Rottweiler This is the perfect dog for the introvert hoping to keep people from showing up at his house. Even if your dog is as sweet as pie, just his mere presence will be enough to stop UPS from asking you to sign for a package.



5/8 Shih Tzu If you’re a skinny, gangly guy who lacks the upper-body strength to handle a large breed of dog, you should definitely stick to a smaller dog. A Shih Tzu, with its soft, furry hair and tiny body, will be the perfect comfort animal for you. But, opt for a short, puppy cut. Don’t let its hair grow out like some kind of mystical monk.

6/8 St. Bernard If you’re the kind of person who's always cold, even under large blankets, a St. Bernard is perfect for you. As long as you have the space, this ginormous pooch will sleep next to you and give you the warmth your sickly, frigid body needs. Just be careful that your new friend doesn’t roll over on you and smother you in your sleep.

7/8 Bulldog If you're someone who actually enjoys being quarantined because it means you get to spend more time napping and lying on the couch watching Netflix, then a bulldog is the right breed for you. Sure, they can be playful and rowdy, but they love a good nap and wouldn't mind you binge-watching The Office for the 100th time.

8/8 Golden Retriever If you have a family (or hope to have one sometime soon), a golden retriever is the right dog for you. They're ridiculously loyal, easygoing, and love to play fetch. Throwing a ball for hours is a good way to forget you're stuck at home.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.