World Cocktail Day! The 10 Best Cocktails Across the Globe You Can Make Right at Home

In these troubling times, it’s important to support each other whenever possible. That’s why things like World Cocktail Day (on May 13) are more important now than ever before. Sure, you might think that it’s just some silly holiday that was designed to give us another excuse to drink. But, it’s so much more than that this year. It’s the day we celebrate cocktails on a global scale. No matter where you live in the world, you likely have a local favorite cocktail. This year, spend some time getting to know the people living through these strange days in the rest of the world through the cocktails they drink. From Cuba to Japan and everywhere in between, here are 10 of our favorite cocktails from all corners of the globe.

Photo:Tobias Weber / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/10 Margarita (Mexico) Like many cocktails, the history of the margarita is a bit murky. Many people believe that it was invented in Mexico by Carlos "Danny" Herrera at Rancho La Gloria back in the 1930s. Regardless, if you’re enjoying it today, mix it up with tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. Whatever you do, don’t opt for the frozen, neon monstrosity at your local Mexican restaurant. Photo: Linka A Odom (Getty Images)

2/10 Irish Coffee (Ireland) If you ever get a chance to visit Dublin, after (or before) you order a hand-pulled Guinness Stout, you must order an Irish coffee. Made with coffee, cream, sugar, and a healthy amount of Irish whiskey, this drink is sure to give you a pep in your step...at least until the caffeine wears off and you take a mid-afternoon nap. Photo: bbq (Getty Images)

3/10 Old-Fashioned (USA) When it comes to cocktails, the United States has a rich history. But, in recent years, the Old-Fashioned has seen a major resurgence, so we thought it was only fitting to include it. Made with bourbon (or rye), Angostura bitters, sugar, and water, it’s about as simple and delicious as cocktails get. Photo: Tim Bieber (Getty Images)

4/10 Japanese Highball (Japan) You might have enjoyed a highball or two in your life. It’s one of the easiest cocktails to make. Simply mix sparkling water and your favorite whiskey and you are good to go. Well, the Japanese have turned the highball into an art form with high-quality whiskies, specific instructions, and just the right amount of ice. Photo: Yuzuru Gima (Getty Images)



5/10 Pisco Sour (Peru) You’re probably not surprised to learn that the pisco sour is very similar to your favorite whiskey sour. The one major exception is that this cocktail is made with the Peruvian spirit pisco (a type of grape brandy made in Peru) along with an egg white, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Photo: piginka (Getty Images)

6/10 Pimm's Cup (England) When the Pimm’s cup was created back in the 1800s, it was considered a health drink. This is because on top of containing Pimm’s (a gin-based fruit liqueur) it’s also made with a sparkling citrus soda or lemonade and chock full of seasonal fruits. Photo: Stephen Shepherd (Getty Images)

7/10 Mojito (Cuba) Cuba, like much of the Caribbean, is an island where rum is king. And the most popular drink to come out of Cuba is the mojito, a combination of rum, sugar, soda water, mint, and lime. It’s refreshing, sweet, and perfect. Photo: Brandon Rosenblum (Getty Images)

8/10 Negroni (Italy) Potentially the best cocktail for spring (and summer for that matter), the negroni is made up of gin, Campari, and red vermouth. It’s the perfect drink for sitting on your back deck on a warm day or sitting by a window in your apartment staring down at the empty street below. Photo: Viktor Fj / EyeEm (Getty Images )



9/10 Spanish Gin Tonic (Spain) In your life, you’ve probably had a gin and tonic before. It's a simple, elegant, clean, and refreshing cocktail made of tonic, gin, and lime. Well, the Spaniards upped the ante by adding cucumbers, peppers, lemons, watermelon, and any number of herbs and decided to serve it all in a giant balloon glass. Photo: GesangPhotography (Getty Images)

10/10 Caipirinha (Brazil) The citrus-filled caipirinha is the national drink of Brazil. It's similar to a mojito, except that the main ingredient is cachaça (a spirit made from fermented sugar cane) instead of rum. The addition of sugar and lime pair perfectly with the subtle vegetable quality of the cachaça. Photo: Priscila Zambotto (Getty Images)

