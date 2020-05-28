Living / Food & Drink
coronavirus

The Mandatory Guide to Dining Out Post-Coronavirus

by Mandatory Editors

The world as we know it has changed forever. (Thanks, coronavirus!) Nowhere will this be more evident than in restaurants, which are jonesing to reopen so they can simply survive. When they do finally get the go-ahead to welcome customers back into their dining rooms, don’t expect anything to be the same as it was pre-COVID-19.

The National Restaurant Association has released guidelines so venues can reopen and serve diners safely, and suffice to say, they’re extensive. The 10-page document outlines how management, servers, and kitchen staff can keep diners safe while still dishing up the delicious meals we’ve desperately missed during quarantine. What does this mean for you, hungry reader? A different dining experience to be sure. Here’s what eating out post-coronavirus will likely look like.

