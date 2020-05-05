Living / Food & Drink
Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Solo: The Best Mexican Beers Not From Mexico You Can Enjoy on Your Own This Year

by Christopher Osburn

Just because you’re stuck at home alone during coronavirus quarantine doesn’t mean that you should miss out on seasonal, fun holidays like Cinco de Mayo. We already lost St. Patrick’s Day, we’re not going to lose Cinco de Mayo. While you celebrate the Mexican army’s victory in the Battle of Puebla solo, hoist a beer, chow down on some tacos, and sip on some smoky mezcal (or tequila). You deserve it.

This year, since the world is so upside down, mix it up when it comes to the cerveza (“beer” for the non-Spanish speakers) and grab an American Mexican-style beer. Put down the Corona (just kidding) and pick up one of the great brews we’ve listed below.

Photo: Wilhelmina Cornelia Van Der Zwan / EyeEm (Getty Images)

