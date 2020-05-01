Pixar Cooking Channel Shares Recipes of Your Favorite Cartoon Foods You Can Now Make Yourself

At this point in coronavirus quarantine, you’ve probably tried your hand at cooking or baking something new. Maybe you finally decided to make a loaf of sourdough bread or craft a perfect carbonara to impress whoever is quarantined with you. You’ve also likely spent a fair amount of time in the last month or so watching TV and movies. If you have Disney+ or you just unearthed an old tube TV and your classic Disney VHS collection, you might have spent time watching some classic animated movies. And, if you’re anything like us, sometimes the animated food and drinks literally look good enough to eat. Sadly, they only exist on screen. But, what if there was a way to make your favorite Pixar movie foods in real life? Well, now there is.

Pixar has created a YouTube cooking channel called “Cooking with Pixar.” So far, they’ve taught us how to make the pepperoni and peppers pizza from Planet Pizza in Toy Story as well as bao buns from the animated short Bao. If you were one of the many who caught the early release of Onward when it hit the streaming platform, you might remember the cake Ian and Barley Lightfoot enjoyed in the beginning of the movie. Well, thanks to Pixar’s cooking channel, you can make it yourself and literally eat the whole thing while you re-watch the move and immerse yourself in a world of magic and adventure and forget the turmoil and question marks surrounding our lives.

Photo: Pixar

We’re crossing our fingers for such animated gems as the cheese souffle from Beauty and the Beast, the fried egg from Hercules, and the yellow snow cones from Monsters Inc. Enjoy some of these great moments in Pixar movies while we wait.

