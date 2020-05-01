RANKED! The Best Mother’s Day Deliveries to Send to Your Sweet Mom Since You Can’t See Her

Just because there’s a global coronavirus pandemic going on doesn’t mean you have an excuse to skip out on Mother’s Day. As long as the postal service perseveres and package deliveries continue, your mom expects to see a gift arrive on her doorstep on or before Sunday, May 10. Thankfully, online shopping has evolved to the point where dropping your gift off in person isn’t necessary to wow the woman who gave you life — though of course she’d prefer to see you face-to-face. (Sorry, Mom. Next year, we promise!)

We’ve rounded up and ranked the best Mother’s Day deliveries to send to your sweet mom since you can’t see her. Shop early because delivery times are longer than usual right now and you really don’t want to be late for mom’s big day.

Cover Photo: Candice Estep / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/10 10. Floral Embrace Bouquet Blooms are a fail-proof Mother’s Day gift idea. Go for a variety of colors, which is more visually stunning than a monochromatic bouquet. This Floral Embrace option from 1-800 Flowers will knock her socks off without breaking your bank account. Photo: 1-800 Flowers

2/10 9. Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box Satisfy her sweet tooth with the Mother's Day Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box from Godiva. She’ll get 36 delectable pieces of milk, dark, and white chocolate with a variety of gourmet fillings and flavors. Photo: Godiva

3/10 8. Kitchen Herb Garden Not everyone has a green thumb, but most moms love to watch things grow. Get her into gardening with this Kitchen Herb Garden from Back to the Roots. It’ll have her sprouting basil, mint, and cilantro right on her kitchen counter in no time. Photo: Back to the Roots

4/10 7. Bouquet Cupcakes Combine her two favorite things – cupcakes and flowers – into one irresistible Mother’s Day gift from Fort Lauderdale’s We Take the Cake bakery. She’ll receive four golden butter and four chocolate cupcakes, all topped with vanilla buttercream shaped into pink, purple, and white flowers. Photo: We Take the Cake



5/10 6. Bamboo Bathtub Tray For the mom who loves to relax, a bamboo bathtub tray is the ideal gift. It has room for a good book, a strong drink, a scented candle, and her cell phone. Add a bubble bath and it'll transport her to another, more tranquil, place. It’s like visiting a spa without leaving home. Photo: Amazon

6/10 5. Yoga Mat For moms who love to move, a yoga mat is an easy and practical Mother’s Day gift. Gaiam is the go-to brand in yoga products, and they offer a variety of mats in meditative designs guaranteed to facilitate a safe, slip-free practice for your yogini mom. Photo: Gaiam

7/10 4. Spring Pears With Wine Your mom so fancy! Or she will be once she receives this pink gift box of foil-wrapped Royal Verano pears with a bottle of Pinot Gris from Harry and David. Bottom’s up! Photo: Harry and David

8/10 3. Satin Long Robe This satiny smooth but conservative robe from Victoria’s Secret is perfect for lounging indoors or on the patio on spring and summer mornings. We bet she'll Skype you wearing it at least once. Photo: Victoria's Secret



9/10 2. Handbag Moms and purses are inseparable, and no brand name is more associated with accessible style than Kate Spade. Right now, there's a massive sale going on, so this is the time to splurge on something simple like this Adel Small Tote or something splashier that your mom will use every single day. Photo: Kate Spade

10/10 1. LegacyBox For moms who’ve yet to enter the digital age, this gift will bring them up to speed. LegacyBox takes all her old tech (VHS tapes, audio tapes, photos, and home movie reels) and transforms them into thumb drive, DVD, or digital download formats. It's the gift that she'll give back to you someday. Photo: LegacyBox

