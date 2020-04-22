The Mandatory Guide to Celebrating Earth Day Under Quarantine

Make a compost pile.

Don’t throw away food scraps; compost them. To start an outdoor compost pile, all you need is an outdoor patch of 3 square feet and a bin. Add an equal amount of “green” waste like fruit and veggies and “brown” waste like leaves and newspapers. (Other things you can compost: eggshells, coffee grounds, tea bags, hair, toothpicks, and matches.) Expose the bin to both oxygen and water, and rake it every week or two.

Want to compost indoors? All you need is a lidded compost bin and biodegradable bags, which you can buy on Amazon. Freeze your bags weekly, and find a drop-off site or collection service for when freezer space gets tight.