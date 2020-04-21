Living / Life Hacks / Style
face masks

The Most Stylish Face Masks You’ll Actually Want to Wear

by Mandatory Editors

According to the CDC, we should all be wearing face masks in public for as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Since surgical masks and N95 respirators are near impossible to find (and for good reason; they should be going to health care providers), the next best option to slow the spread of COVID-19 is cloth face masks.

As demand for masks has skyrocketed, fashion designers and talented tailors have stepped up to make reusable, washable face coverings for the public. While you could go with a basic white or black design, why not have a little fun during this grim time? We’ve gathered together the most stylish face masks you’ll actually want to wear. While the fashion statement you’ll make while wearing them is exciting, even better is that most of these companies are using your face mask purchase to donate to essential workers who need medical-grade personal protective equipment.

Look good and feel good. What more could you ask for?

