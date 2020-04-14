Amy Schumer and Husband to Host Quarantine Cooking Show Because Dinner Is Never Complete Without a Good Dick Joke

If there’s one thing we all need, it’s a good laugh. There’s a weird energy in the air and we’re all trapped in our homes, unsure of when life will return to normal because of coronavirus. We need to binge as many slapstick comedies as possible. We’re talking Tommy Boy, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Step Brothers, and everything in between. But we also need to eat and that daily plate of nachos smothered in salsa and shredded cheddar isn’t doing our gut any favors (especially when it’s paired with a few brews). Since we’re always looking to combine our two favorite activities (laughing and eating), we’re stoked to learn that the hilarious Amy Schumer and her husband are set to host a quarantine cooking show.

If you didn’t know it already, Schumer, the star of Trainwreck, is actually married to professional chef Chris Fischer. So, it shouldn’t have surprised us to hear that the duo is going to host a Food Network show called Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. The show will consist of eight 30-minute episodes of the couple preparing dishes based on themes like taco night and cleaning out the refrigerator.

For the most part, Fischer will cook and Schumer will make him laugh while mixing up the occasional cocktail. There’s no timetable yet for when exactly the show will air, but it will definitely be sometime this spring. Whenever it finally drops, you know we’ll be watching. We don’t have anything else to do.

In the meantime, enjoy these GIFs of Amy Schumer is all her humorous glory.

Photo: Universal Pictures

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10



5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10



9/10

10/10

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.