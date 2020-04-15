Deep Dive: Is It Bad to Sleep With My Friend’s Ex?

The Takeaway

Sleeping with a friend's ex is risky business. You're potentially putting your friendship on the line, not to mention your reputation and the ex's feelings. It's a loaded situation, and one that might not be worth the drama. Sex is fleeting, after all; shame lasts forever.

That said, if you feel compelled to bed your friend's ex, at least do so in as classy a way as possible. Be upfront with your friend, respect his boundaries (i.e. he probably doesn't want the morning-after play-by-play), and don't be a dick to the ex. Basically, be on your best behavior (which doesn't sound that sexy, does it?). If you really want to behave badly, but save yourself the headache, go find some stranger who's ready, willing, and easy to leave behind.