Deep Dive: Is It Bad to Sleep With My Friend’s Ex?

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re lucky enough to have a friend, at some point you likely met one of his girlfriends. The best-case scenario is that you get along with your pal’s new partner and enjoy her company just as much as you do your buddy’s. You may even find yourself attracted to her. But like a good friend, you squash your sexual impulses because you’re not a bird dog. Then their relationship implodes, and in the wake of their breakup, you may find yourself wondering about your friend’s ex — and whether or not she’d be interested in spending some one-on-one time (preferably naked, in bed) with you. Is it totally skeevy to pursue her? Or is all fair in love and war (and sex and friendship)? In today’s deep dive, we’re asking: Is it bad to sleep with my friend’s ex?

