8 Quarantine Do’s and Don’ts That People Are Learning the Hard Way

By now, a life of home confinement is starting to become the norm. Three or four weeks of sitting inside, looking out the window at the world outside can do that to you. We’re all getting used to spending our days working from home, sleeping randomly throughout the day, eating all of our snack supplies, and playing a mind-numbing number of board games. And, we’ve also learned a few lessons along the way. That’s why we decided that the time was right to let you in on a few do’s and don’ts when it comes to COVID-19 quarantine. Check them all out below.

1/8 Do buy alcohol to pass the time. Don't steal a truck of Jack Daniels or BrewDog beer. You have a lot of free time. Feel free to order some whiskey, make some cocktails, and try to relax as much as possible. Don’t be like the person in Atlanta who stole a whole truck full of Jack Daniel’s or the person who snatched a truck of BrewDog beer. Save some for the rest of us.

2/8 Do take an aspirin if you have a headache. Don’t take medicine without knowing what it will do to you. There’s a reason there isn’t a well-known treatment (or vaccine) yet for COVID-19. That’s because any vaccine is still being tested. This means that you probably shouldn’t ingest chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, or any other crazy sounding concoction unless you want to end up in the hospital yourself. It’s probably best not to drink fish tank cleaner, anyway.

3/8 Do continue to use your cell phone. Don’t throw your phone away because it has 5G. Apparently, there’s a conspiracy theory that says that 5G causes COVID-19. We don’t know how these types of ideas spread, but we assume it’s the same people who believe there’s a giant ice wall at the edge of the globe. Don’t throw away your smartphone unless you want to pay $1,000 to get a new one.

4/8 Do stay at home. Don’t try to break a Guinness World Record. Unless you’re extremely talented or you are bored to tears, don’t try to break a Guinness World Record. In the past few days, you may have seen news of strange records being broken (longest Twitch stream, flaming sword flips, and hula hooping) and it might make you feel like you can break one. Just don’t. Watch Netflix instead.



5/8 Do get married. Don’t invite any guests. If you’re planning to get married in the near future, there’s no need to squash those plans. You can still get married while practicing social distancing. Just don’t invite any guests and be like the inventive Michigan couple who filled their venue with cardboard cutouts instead.

6/8 Do buy toilet paper. Don’t buy all the toilet paper. It feels like there’s never any toilet paper when you go to the store -- and that’s because people like you grab it all and run out like they’re carrying a put of papery gold. Just buy as much as you need and leave the rest for us. Everybody poops.

7/8 Don’t have a 'coronavirus party.' Do have a virtual happy hour. Don’t be a jerk and invite your friends over to have a party because you think that you’re invincible and this outbreak is fake news. Either you’re going to get it or you’re going to infect someone who doesn’t have the ability to fight it. Just spend weekend nights drinking with your friends virtually on Zoom or Skype.

8/8 Do clean your produce before you eat it. Don't use detergent to clean it. If you’re a fan of cucumbers, celery, and carrots, feel free to wash them off in your kitchen sink the way you always do. Definitely don’t use detergent to do it. You probably won’t enjoy the taste and the residue left over might be really bad for you.

