Living / Sex and Relationships
monogamy

Deep Dive: Does Exclusivity Even Matter Anymore?

by Mandatory Editors

Monogamy used to be the gold standard for relationships. Now, it seems rarer than a $2 bill. Marriage is at its lowest rate in 150 years and a 2016 study found that 21 percent of people have been in an open relationship. Have we all swapped one partner for several? Are we seeing a new take on the “free love” movement of the 1960s and 1970s? Does sleeping around make us any happier or more sexually satisfied? Well, it all depends. In this deep dive, we address the question: Does exclusivity even matter anymore?

Cover Photo: Maksym Azovtsev (Getty Images)

