Deep Dive: Is Your Sex Life Normal?

How often do you do it?

Most men (40.8 percent) and women (40.3 percent) have sex once or twice a week. If you thought everyone else was a sex machine, you're wrong. It's rarer to be getting it on three or more times weekly (20.7 percent of men and 19.4 percent of women) than it is to be getting some less than once a week (38.5 percent of men and 40.3 percent of women).

A reassuring trend: while the likelihood that you're having sex three or more times per week is only 18 percent in your 20s, in your 30s it rises to 21.7 percent, and in your 40s it hits a peak at 24.6 percent, meaning that the older you get, the more sex you can expect. Aging apparently has its benefits!