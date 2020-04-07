What Your Favorite Quarantine Activity Says About You

Shopping Online

Coronavirus has hit you hardest in your wallet, and it’s not because you aren’t working. It’s because shopping and amassing stuff makes you feel safe, and there’s no time in history when you’ve wanted to feel safer than right now. You’re on Amazon at the break of dawn to see what deals you can procure and you shop ‘til you drop (usually sometime around midnight). The arrival of various packages (many of which you don’t even remember ordering) adds variety to your day. Just the unpacking of purchases and breaking down the boxes is time-consuming in a satisfying way. You probably have more stuff than you can ever use in your lifetime (especially if it’s cut short by COVID-19), but you just feel better surrounded by the towers of supplies.