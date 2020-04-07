Living / Life Hacks
quarantine

What Your Favorite Quarantine Activity Says About You

by Mandatory Editors

Coronavirus quarantine has given us more free time than we ever asked for. We’re all struggling to fill the long days, whether or working from home or temporarily unemployed. We don’t kill time the same way, though, and our approaches to keeping busy (or just numbing out) depend a lot on our personalities. We’ve analyzed the top 12 quarantine activities and are laying out what each says about you.

Cover Photo: Alex Liew (Getty Images)

You are what you watch: What Your Favorite Streaming Service Says About You

Steer clear: 10 Kinds of Shoppers You’ll Encounter (And Who Will Annoy the Hell Out of You) During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.