Watch Bartenders Teach You How to Make Cocktails Virtually (And Tip Them Because We Need Each Other)

It’s already been a few weeks since bars and restaurants all over the country have been forced to close their doors. Some decided to shut down for the time being while others are offering take-out food and premade cocktails. It’s no secret that the hospitality industry is really hurting right now. Even the places that remain open have been forced to lay off or furlough a majority of their employees. That’s why it’s so great to see brands like Patrón, Campari, Jameson, Beam Suntory, and many others striving to help out hospitality employees in need.

Instead of just donating money or starting a charity, Bacardi decided to find a way to entertain while also helping out bartenders. That’s why the famous brand decided to start a new initiative last week called “Tip Your Bartender.” It’s a collaboration between the brand, the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, and Punch Magazine.

It works like this: every evening at 5 p.m. Eastern (aka happy hour), a new bartending team will create and explain the ins and outs of new inventive, creative cocktails on Punch’s Instagram feed. For their work, every team receives $1,000 and viewers can tip them using Venmo. Whatever is contributed will be donated to the RWCF by Bacardi. So, tune in, learn a new cocktail to make at home, and leave a tip, even if it’s only a few dollars. You know these hard-working bartenders need it.

Photo: Santiago Iñiguez / EyeEm (Getty Images)

