Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Sleep With a Married Woman?

The Takeaway

There’s no quick and easy answer to the question, “Is it wrong to sleep with a married woman?” The best we can say is, “It depends.” If her husband is completely unaware of the extramarital activity, we’re going to err on the side of yes, it's wrong. Even though you personally aren’t cheating on anyone, you’re interfering in a marriage. Is that the kind of legacy you want to leave?

If she has her husband’s approval to sleep around, then, sure, proceed. But do so with caution, because the lover is always the one who ends up hurt (or dead, if we look to examples in the movies). Set up ground rules, be honest and upfront about any emotions that develop, and recognize that the affair will be short-lived at best.

Sleeping with a married woman could be fun for a while, but it could also devolve into a maddening arrangement that leaves you wounded. Consider whether she’s worth the potential trouble or if it’d make sense to keep swiping away at Tinder and sticking (it) to single women instead.