The Mandatory Quarantine Guide to Cutting Your Own Hair

With social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions happening all over the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re probably hard-pressed to find a barbershop that’s open or even a stylist willing to make a house call. And yet, your hair didn’t get the memo. It’s still growing like a weed. What’s a housebound guy to do about his increasingly wild mane? Either go full-on hockey hair or cut it off yourself. We advocate for the latter. With this Mandatory quarantine guide to cutting your own hair, you’ll stay well-groomed even as the world descends into coronavirus chaos.

Cover Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

1/10 Purchase styling shears and clippers. No, your average pair of scissors just won’t do. You need the right tools for the job. You don’t have to spend a fortune, either. While some clippers will set you back $120, there are bargain options on Amazon for a mere $20.

2/10 Double up on mirrors. You need to be able to see the front, sides, and back of your head. For that, you’ll need a double-mirror set-up. The ideal arrangement involves a swinging medicine cabinet mirror and a full-length mirror on the back of the bathroom door, but if you don’t have that, a hand mirror will suffice.

3/10 Minimize clean-up before you start. Line the floor with a sheet to catch the hair you cut. If you can, cut your hair over a sink so you can immediately wash those little hairs off your neck when you’re done. A quick shower afterwards will also help with any itchiness.

4/10 Let there be light. Bright light is best when shearing your locks. Bathrooms are usually the most brightly lit rooms in living spaces; if yours isn’t, drag a standing lamp in there.



5/10 Prep your mane. You don’t want product in your hair when cutting. If your locks are all gunked up, wash ‘em first. Hair should be damp if it’s straight. If it has texture, like curls or waves, cut it dry.

6/10 Start small and go slow. Watch closely as you cut or clip. If you don’t have a hands-free double-mirror set-up as mentioned above, hold the clipper in your dominant hand and the hand mirror in the other. If clipping, start with a low-numbered guard and work your way up.

7/10 Don’t make any drastic changes. You should aim for a trim at most. This is not the time to try a whole new style.

8/10 Don’t attempt bangs. If you don’t have bangs already, now is not the time to start. (And in our opinion, fringe is never in.)



9/10 If you fuck up, shave it off. Bald is the new black. Or something like that. Be brave, be bold, go bald. A naked dome is better than a bad haircut.

10/10 Style and share. If you had a successful haircutting experience, by all means style it up and share that shit on social media. You done good.

