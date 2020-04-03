Living / Food & Drink
The Mandatory Coronavirus Guide to Grocery Shopping in the New World

by Christopher Osburn

If you’re like most of the country (80 percent according to the news), you’re sheltering in place because of coronavirus and spending a majority (if not all) of your time in your house or apartment. Hopefully, before you hunkered down to spend your days playing Clue, Monopoly, and hide-the-toilet-paper, you got all the supplies you needed at your local grocery store (and liquor store). If you were smart and didn’t overeat out of boredom, your groceries should last you another week or two before you have to finally venture back out and get some more (unless you can get them delivered).

If and when you do have to take that terrible, anxiety-filled trip to your local grocery store, you’re going to want to take the proper precautions and make the right choices to get you in and out of there (and virus-free) as quickly as possible.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

