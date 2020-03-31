Heroic Dog Delivers Curbside Wine During Coronavirus Lockdown

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. In the last few weeks, we’ve read stories of doctors, nurses, and others risking their lives to work in the healthcare industry. We’ve seen stories on those hard-working grocery clerks and restaurant chefs. And we can’t forget the organizations working to help feed people and help pay those who are out of work. But, last week, we learned about a different kind of hero. This hero has four legs, is covered in fur, and is definitely a good boy.

That’s because, in this world of social distancing and curbside pick-up, a winery in Maryland is using a dog to help with deliveries. Stone House Urban Winery in Hagerstown, Maryland, is home to Soda Pup, an 11-year-old Brindle Boxer turned delivery pooch.

Photo: Vincent Scherer (Getty Images)

Photo: Stone House Urban Winery

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, customers visiting the winery’s tasting room would likely be met with the friendly pup. Now, as they pull up to pick up their orders, they’re met with the lovable pooch. That’s because, instead of risking contamination, owner Lori Yata has outfitted the dog with saddlebags that hold as many as four bottles of wine. The best part? According to the World Health Organization, dogs can’t spread the virus. So, it’s a win-win. People won’t get sick and they get to see a friendly, fluffy face anytime they need more wine.

So, if you find yourself anywhere near Hagerstown, visit the winery and say hello to Soda Pup. If you’re not, make sure to patronize your local wineries, distilleries, and breweries to ensure they’ll still be open when this is all over. Even if they don’t have an adorable delivery dog, at least you’re doing your part to help out while getting your drink on.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

1/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: mediaphotos (Getty Images)

2/12 The Mandatory Guide to Dating in the Age of Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Gerard Fritz (Getty Images)

3/12 This Coronavirus-Fighting Device Guarantees You’ll Wash Your Hands Long Enough, If You Finally Decide to Wash Them at All For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Charday Penn (Getty Images)

4/12 Hilariously Inventive DIY Face Masks That May (Or May Not) Keep Coronavirus Away For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Alexander Short / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Fuse (Getty Images)

6/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: globalmoments (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Young American Forced to Find a Hobby Without Work, Sports and Travel Weighing Him Down, Thanks to Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Oppenheim Bernhard (Getty Images)



9/12 Mandatory Staff Picks: Comfort Movies to Keep You Calm During Your Coronavirus Quarantine For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

10/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

11/12 Coronavirus Movie Marathon: The Best Sick Day Films When You Have a Lengthy Quarantine Ahead For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Warner Bros.

12/12 Tito’s Vodka Urges Drinkers Not to Use Its Booze as Hand Sanitizer (But You Should Definitely Stockpile It for Your Quarantine) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Rawpixel(Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.