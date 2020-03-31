8 Celebrity Chefs Teach You How to Cook Basic in the Best Way During Lockdown

Even if you’re working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, you probably have a ton of free time on your hands. You’ve already played every board game in your house, you’ve spent more time reading than you did when you were in school, and you’ve watched every single TV show and movie you’ve been meaning to catch up on. Now what? Well, you can learn how to garden (boring), attempt to finish the New York Times crossword puzzle, or you can stare blankly out the window at the blooming spring that you’re not really allowed to be a part of. There is one more option. You can finally learn how to cook.

And no, we’re not talking about boiling water and throwing pasta in or the fine, delicate art of toasting bread. We’re talking about learning a handful of legit recipes to impress whoever else is stuck quarantined with you whether it’s roommates, your parents, or your significant other. We don’t care. Everyone has to eat. The best way to learn (without wasting all your supplies) is by watching some of your favorite celebrity chefs on YouTube. Check them all out below.

Photo: Youtube.com/BingingWithBabish

1/8 Andrew Rea: Mac and Cheese Andrew Rea (aka Binging With Babish) has been creating fun, whimsical, sometimes downright strange recipes from film and TV for the last few years while gaining a cult following. But, he also makes videos on classic foods like mac and cheese. Photo: Yotube.com/BingingWithBabish

2/8 Dan Souza: Homemade Bagels CIA (Culinary Institute of America) trained Dan Souza is a chef and works for America’s Test Kitchen and is also the editor-in-chief for Cook’s Illustrated. His simple, quick, “What’s Eating Dan?” videos make cooking easily digestible. Such is the case with his demo on how to make bagels at home. Photo: Youtube.com/AmericasTestKitchen

3/8 Donal Skehan: Spaghetti and Meatballs Irish-born Skehan is a Los Angeles-based food writer, chef, and television presenter. In this video, Skehan explains how to make classic spaghetti and meatballs that will definitely impress anyone stuck in your house with you. Photo: Youtube.com/DonalSkehan

4/8 Gordon Ramsay: Scrambled Eggs Gordon Ramsay is equally well known for his cooking prowess as his over-the-top personality. Regardless of how you feel about him, he makes mean scrambled eggs. Photo: Youtube.com/MasterChefonFox



5/8 Jamie Oliver: Meatloaf Famed British chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver rose to stardom with his show The Naked Chef. He’s well-known for his easy-to-learn recipes like classic meatloaf. Photo: Youtube.com/JamieOliver

6/8 Judy Ann Santos: Fried Chicken Judy Ann Santos is a Filipina actress, host, and culinary YouTuber. Her YouTube channel is called Judy Ann’s Kitchen and combines easy-to-learn recipes with humor. This is on full display with her recipe for friend chicken. Photo: Youtube.com/JudyAnnsKitchen

7/8 Matty Matheson: Chicken Soup Canadian chef and internet personality Matty Matheson is your heavily-tattooed, telling-it-like-it-is, rowdy cousin who also happens to make amazing food. Check out his video on how to make the “World’s Greatest” chicken soup. Photo: Youtube.com/MattyMatheson

8/8 Roy Choi: Grilled Cheese Roy Choi is a Korean-American chef most known for creating the food truck phenomenon known as Kogi. In this video, he collaborates with actor and director Jon Favreau to create the grilled cheese from the movie Chef. Photo: Netflix

