Living / Food & Drink
cocktails

The Mandatory Easy Guide to Making Quarantine Cocktails With What’s in Your Fridge

by Christopher Osburn

If you’re like most of us, you made a run or two at your local grocery store before settling into your home isolation (or you’re a hero and you’re still working). You likely stocked up on toilet paper, paper towels, bread, meat, canned goods, and frozen vegetables. You know, the necessities. Maybe you even bought some whiskey, wine, or beer to help make your quarantine a little bit calmer and more tranquil. But, in all the shuffling of schedules and figuring out when you were going to shut out the world and stay in your home, you probably forgot to buy anything to mix with your whiskey, gin, tequila, or vodka. Or, if you did, a week or so at home has depleted your supplies to sugar-free Kool-Aid or Tab. You’re in serious need of a little pick-me-up and the thought of drinking a glass of gin straight seems about as fun as drinking a warm cup of salt water.

Fear not, we’re here to help. There are many random things lurking in your fridge and pantry that can be mixed with your favorite liquor to create a reasonably palatable cocktail. Check them all out below.

Photo: lolostock (Getty Images)

Lockdown liquor: Clever Cocktails For Surviving Life in the Age of Coronavirus

Pooch on the loose: Inventive Person Uses Drone to Walk Dog and Avoid Contamination

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.